Diamond Jo Casino plans to reopen on Monday

Another area casino is ready to roll again.

Diamond Jo Casino announced Tuesday it will open back up to the public on Monday, June 1, pending regulatory approval. The slots start spinning, the dice start rolling, and the dealers start shuffling at 10 a.m. that day.

“We are excited to welcome back our guests and our team members, and we remain as committed as ever to offering Diamond Jo customers a memorable and fun entertainment experience in a safe environment,” Keith Henson, Senior Vice President for Diamond Jo’s parent company Boyd Gaming, said.

The Dubuque, Iowa, casino will limit its capacity to stay in line with state regulations and will only provide a limited number of amenities, the company said.

“As we return to business in Iowa, our highest priority will be protecting the health and safety of every person who comes through our doors,” Henson continued. We will meet this commitment by following a comprehensive set of safety protocols that fully meet the most stringent requirements set by local, state and federal officials.”

The company detailed the safety measures it implemented following the guidelines of its parent company. They will include:

