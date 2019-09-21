Diaper Dash collects funds, diapers for Pregnancy Helpline

Pregnancy Helpline of Madison hosted their annual Diaper Dash in McKee Farms Park on Saturday morning.

The Diaper Dash is a 5K run, two mile walk, and Kids Diaper Dash all to raise money and collect diapers for the Diaper Bank.

The Pregnancy Helpline Diaper Bank supplies over 3,300 diapers each week to Madison families struggling with diaper need.

Last year, Pregnancy Helpline gave out over 150,000 diapers.

At the race, organizers were able to collect nearly 8,000 diapers for the Diaper Bank, which will help cover diapers for at least two weeks.

1 in 3 families in the area can not afford diapers for their children.

