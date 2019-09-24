Diaper needs awareness week helps families who cannot afford diapers

"On average newborn babies use 12 to 14 diapers a day," Stephanie Ehle, Executive Director of Pregnancy Helpline of Madison, said. "Toddlers use an average of 10 a day."

In a week that adds up to between 70 to 80 diapers. The average cost comes out to $50 a week and one in three families across the country cannot afford it.

"You have to put your child in a diaper to take them to childcare, that's a rule across the country," Ehle said. "When parents can't afford diapers, they're child can't wear one then they can't go to childcare and the parents can't go to work...it's a cycle."

There is no current federal help for families to receive in order to afford diapers. You cannot by diapers with food stamps and diapers are not included in the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

The program provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.

Diaper Needs Awareness Week is September 23-29. The Pregnancy Helpline of Madison hopes to raise $1,000 in the course of the week to provide diapers to families in need.

A donation of $25 buys 180 diapers that provides 45 diapers to four families in need.

If you want to make a monetary donation or donate diapers to one of the diaper bank drop off sites click here.