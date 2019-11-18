Diemel brothers' remains found in a Nebraska trailer, purchased in Missouri

Authorities say a rancher in Nebraska found the human remains of one of the missing Diemel brothers from Wisconsin, who disappeared in Missouri last summer.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook saying the rancher found the remains in a stock trailer he recently purchased in Missouri.

Nick Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, have been missing since July 21. The brothers, who own Diemel's Livestock in Bonduel, Wis., were on a business trip to Missouri. They were set to fly home the day later, but never made their flight.

On Monday, Nebraska authorities said the rancher called them after he dumped a large plastic animal supplement tub full of dirt from the trailer, where he discovered what he thought were parts of a human body as well as personal items.

Garland "Joey" Nelson was charged with first degree murder in October after he admitted he shot, killed and burned the brothers and hid their remains on his farm in Braymer, Missouri.

The brothers did business with Nelson: the Missouri farmer would feed and sell cattle for the Diemels. Authorities say the Diemel brothers went to Nelson's farm to collect a $250,000 check for cattle they sold him.

Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer says the human remains found in Nebraska belong to Justin Diemel. That would mean the remains found 10 days after the brothers went missing belong to Nick Diemel.

When authorities learned the remains found in Nebraska belonged to Justin, investigators and Missouri State Police flew into Lincoln County to pick up the remains, according to our sister station KNOP in North Platte, NE.

