Alice in Dairyland: Ways to support Wisconsin farmers

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainty to all of us, but Wisconsin farmers continue to bring us essentials.

The 72nd Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin sat down with NBC15s Gabriella Rusk on how Wisconsinites can support farmers across the state.

Martin says spring is a very busy time for farmers, and that families across the state continue to care for livestock, tend to daily chores, and begin planting crops in the fields.

In Wisconsin, farmers will be planting everything from corn and soybeans to carrots and green beans this spring.

If you’re looking for a family activity, Martin suggests a road trip through the country side. You can turn your attention to the fields, look for a farmer in a tractor, and guess what they’re planting.

You can support local farmers and processors by looking for products grown in the state at the grocery store. These often have special logos such as, ‘the ‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ and ‘Proudly Wisconsin Dairy.’ Many Wisconsin agriculture companies also have online stores to shop from home. Buying local products keeps dollars in our state and keeps our communities going strong.

