'Dine out for DAIS' supports victims of domestic violence

According to the Dane County Districts Attorney's Office, "1/4 of all the arrests made in Dane County are for domestic violence."

On Thursday, October 3 the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) is holding their annual 'Dine Out for DAIS' event to encourage people to show support for domestic violence victims just by eating a meal.

There are 26 participating restaurants throughout Dane County. A portion of the cost of your meal goes directly back to DAIS to help them run their programs. DAIS helps victims through support groups, a shelter, kid's space and even a men's prevention program.

In 2017, DAIS recorded almost 1,500 hours of support provided and 18,000 calls through their helpline. 'Dine Out for DAIS' raised $10,000 in 2018.

October is domestic violence awareness month. The National Institute of Justice reports, "1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime."

