Dino Days are back at the Children's Museum for Saturday and Sunday. Children can create a clay model of a fossil, examine bones, ride in a safari jeep and measure a dinosaur.

"Dinosaurs are a great way to bridge art and science together for kids," Florence Edwards-Miller, Communications Manager for the Children's Museum, said.

The dino days goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available online and at the door. More information click here.