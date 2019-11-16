Dinosaur Adventure roars into Madison

The traveling dinosaur exhibit features realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars.

Learn about the most popular dinosaurs -Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Diplodocus, Velociraptor, and explore the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous time periods.

Get up close and personal with a moving 40-foot T-Rex or partake in the many photo ops.

As part of Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of activities: fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, pre-historic themed obstacle courses and bounce houses, walking dinosaur rides, and more!

The whole family can enjoy live entertainment featuring velociraptor training sessions and a baby dinosaur meet & greet.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, November 16 to November 17, 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturday, and 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Ticket prices range from $18 to $55. VIP packages, Children’s Activity Packages, and general admission pricing available.