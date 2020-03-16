Diocese of Madison cancels public Mass through April 3

The Diocese of Madison will not celebrate Mass publicly for the next several weeks, in light of the efforts to contain the coronavirus and public officials recommendations to limit public gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Bishop Donald J. Hying announced Monday that starting at midnight public celebrations through his Diocese will be canceled through Friday, April 3, which falls two days before Palm Sunday and just over a week before Easter Sunday.

"This is a weighty and grave decision, and one I don't make lightly," he said.

The order covers Sunday and weekday Masses at all parish churches, oratories, and chapels, Hying explained. Holy Mass will still go on, however, with priests celebrating it privately, without assembly, "as required by canon law."

Previously, Hying issued a dispensation for Catholics from attending Mass.

While weddings, funerals, and baptisms can still continue as scheduled, the Diocese is telling priests to keep the attendance below 50 people and take any other necessary precautions. Reconciliation services are expected to be canceled and Confessions limited into individual ones.

Hying said the decision to close Masses was made following discussions with Archbishop Jerome Listecki and the provincial for the bishops of the State of Wisconsin.