Discover new food with Madison Food Explorers

Madison Food Explorers offers food and history tours around the downtown. From existing walking tours to creating your own itinerary for a private group, there’s something for everyone.

Erica Fox Gehrig, with Madison Food Explorers, sat down with NBC15’s Gabriella Rusk about upcoming tours this fall.

On Saturday, September 21 and October 5 and 19, take part in the Lake to Lake tour which covers the history of downtown Madison and its historic architecture, Frank Lloyd Wright’s contributions to the city and state, and at least 7 food stops along the way.

Guests visit Monona Terrace, the state capitol, and Madison’s iconic State Street while sampling traditional local foods and ethnic specialties.

For more details and to purchase tickets, head to this website.