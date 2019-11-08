Do Moore. Be Moore. 4 Moore. UW Men’s Basketball honors assistant coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Badger Men’s Basketball home opener against Easter Illinois Friday night will include a special tribute before tip-off.
They are asking fans to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. for recognizing the family of assistant coach Howard Moore
On May 25, Moore and his family were involved in a crash in Michigan that claimed the lives of Moore’s wife Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn. His son, Jerell, survived with minor injuries. Moore had severe burns and a month later had a heart attack that has left him facing a long and challenging recovery.
Throughout the basketball season, the team will be honoring the Moore family with a simple motto: Do Moore. Be Moore. 4 Moore.
The number four represents the four members of the family.
Game uniforms will feature a “4Moore” patch, which will include the names of Jen and Jaidyn.
An assistance fund was established with the name, “The Howard Moore Family Fund.” People can text the word, “MOORE” to donate.