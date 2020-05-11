Do some coloring and brighten health care workers' days all at the same time

SSM Health is offering a simple and fun way to honor health care workers during International Nurses Week and Healthcare Week.

SSM Health releases coloring sheets designed to make health care workers' days a little brighter. (Source: SSM Health)

The health system created printable coloring sheets. People who want to say ‘thank you’ to health care workers as they battle the coronavirus with a simple, yet personal way, are encouraged print them out and color them in. They can then send them to healthcare workers across the region.

Madison ICU nurse Kelly Brooks explained that while they know taking care of others in times like these is what they do, she adds that it’s the community’s support that keeps their spirits up.

“I think seeing support from the community is what keeps us going,” she said.

Anyone who wants to print out the sheets can do so here.

When they are completed, they can be sent back to SSM Health who will distribute them among Wisconsin hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. The finished sheets should be sent to:

SSM Health

c/o Communications Team

1802 W. Beltline Hwy.

Madison, WI 53713

