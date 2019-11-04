'Do you believe' it? Cher is coming to Madison in April

Cher will turn back time in Madison next Spring. She's going to find her way... to the Kohl Center, that is.

The pop icon plans to perform at the Kohl Center on April 9 after extending her Here We Go Again tour to more than 20 new cities, concert promoter LiveNation announced on Monday. She will be joined by Nile Rogers and CHIC as her opening acts.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and cost $39.95.

Members of her fan club will be able to buy tickets early, with a presale window opening up from Tuesday, November 5, at 10 a.m. through Thursday November 7, at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will also be able to score tickets during the same window and information on how to get those tickets are available at www.citientertainment.com.

If you can't make it to the Kohl Center, Cher will play in Green Bay too, on April 13.

For those who can't make it to the show (or just want a sneak preview), they will be able to catch Cher on Dancing with the Stars.

