Doctor at Children's Hospital-Milwaukee tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor at Children’s Wisconsin-Milwaukee Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 and that now means hundreds of people, including patients, may need to be tested as well.

The hospital confirmed the test result Tuesday on its website, but did not release the doctor’s name. It added that all families who came in contact with the doctor are being identified and will then be notified. Everyone contacted will received individualized instructions for how they should proceed.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that two hundred patients and health care workers will need to be tested.

Anyone not contacted will not need to do anything at this time, the hospital said.

Families who are concerned their child is exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus infection are advised to call the child’s pediatrician. An online Urgent Care video is also available here. The hospital noted that, for most kids, COVID-19 symptoms are mild and doctors generally recommend they simply stay home and avoid others.

However, it urges families not to bring the child to one of its locations without calling ahead.

According to the hospital, the doctor was exposed after traveling to another state. The trip happened approximately a week before the diagnosis came. The doctor hadn’t shown any symptoms, but self-quarantined and got tested upon learning they were being exposed. Notifications went out immediately after the test came back positive.

