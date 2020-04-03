Doctor explains why mask recommendations could change

Amid the possibility of changing requirements regarding the use of face masks, one Madison doctor explains it looks as though health experts are leaning toward recommending them.

UW Health Chief Quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof, said they are finding a higher percentage of people than originally thought with COVID-19 do not show symptoms.

“I think the rate of the people that are asymptomatic being able to transmit the virus is also looking like it is maybe higher than what we initially knew about,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initial guidelines advised Americans against wearing masks, unless they were medical professional or were infected with the virus. The White House administration said the CDC will likely recommend people cover faces when outside. During Friday’s press briefing, President Trump said this would be voluntary.

“More recent data that is only a couple days old is this study that says, even with regular speech, there is enough droplet created where you could potentially infect someone,” Pothof said.

He explained one of the reasons to wear a mask would be to reduce the risk of spread by people who are infected but not showing symptoms.

“When experts are weighing the pros and cons of mask versus no mask, it seems like they are coming down on the side of some degree of barrier protection is probably better than none,” he said.

The CDC website states the virus can spread through respiratory droplets produced when someone infected coughs, sneezes or talks.