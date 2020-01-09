Doctors advise people to be on high alert this flu season

The flu or influenza virus mutates every year which is why there is a new flu vaccine to get each year.

Dr. Amanda Carlson of SSM Dean Health Group specializes in infectious diseases and said the flu this season should have people on "high alert."

"Ten people removed you could be preventing an illness in that person, somebody you don't even know. A child or someone with cancer, and so it helps to keep a bigger picture of what health is really, when you get your flu shot it's not just about your health but the health of the community," Dr. Carlson said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released their latest flu report and so far there have been 11 flu related deaths. 37 percent of people in the state have received their flu shot, which is more than last year and the CDC stated 2,900 people have died across the county this flu season in their latest report.

Common symptoms of the flu include runny/stuffy nose, high fever, cough, sore throat, chills and body aches.

"For us all to be on high alert, you know when somebody calls with fever, body aches to take that seriously. Get them tested, get them treated as soon as possible so their risks of complications goes down and that the time that they shed the virus goes down," Dr. Carlson said.

Children, seniors and people who have a comprised immune system are at a greater risk for complications if they contract the flu. "We think of kids as kind of being germ factories, you know they're carrying around germs and they're spreading them, but at the same time they're really vulnerable because they're immune system isn't fully developed and their bodies are not fully developed so they can't handle serious illness," Dr. Carlson said.

You can get a flu shot at your local pharmacy or contact your doctor to receive one. For more information about the Wisconsin DHS flu report click here.