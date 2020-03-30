Doctors encourage public to sanitize groceries amid Coronavirus concerns

Doctors said the Coronavirus can live on food surfaces, but there are ways to sanitize your groceries to stop the spread.

Doctors said as soon as your groceries hit the kitchen counter,

it’s important you grab a wipe or disinfectant spray to start sanitizing.

“Grocery shopping is one of those things that we have to do. We have to eat,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer said.

Grocery stores are taking daily measures to increase shopping safety by installing plexiglass and wiping down surfaces around the clock.

Doctors said sanitizing cart handles and social distancing are important, but staying vigilant goes far beyond the grocery store.

“What we’re trying to do is provide individuals with guidance. What’s the best way that you can obtain food to feed your family but minimize your risk of contracting COVID 19?” Pothof said.

He said there are two forms of disinfection and one of them is time.

“If it’s okay and the food won’t rot. Plan ahead, buy those things and leave them in your garage for one to two days,” he said.

Pothof said Coronavirus lives on cardboard for one to two days and up to three days on plastic, glass or stainless steel.

“Try to be intentional about not putting your hands on anything more than you need to. If everyone does that, that decreases transmission,” Pothof said.

If you do want to bring your groceries inside right after shopping, experts said the first thing you need to do is wash your hands before you disinfect.

“As you unpack the boxes and the hard plastic container. Give it a once over with the disinfectant wipe, and you can work through your groceries that way,” Pothof said.

If you buy fruit with tough skin, he said you can wash it with a mild soap and water.

“To help increase the likelihood of any virus that could be on there,” Pothof said.

Pothof said the likelihood of getting the virus through groceries is not highly-likely, but it could happen.

“The most common way is being around someone who has the disease and that droplet exposure,” she said.

He said grocery stores will remain an essential need as cases grow and knowing how to shop safely is important.

“It is possible to do this safely. It’s a little more hassle but it won’t injure us if we take the right steps,” Pothof said.

Experts said it’s good to have a two week supply of food in your pantry to limit your shopping trips.