Doctors warn parents about the possible dangers of button batteries

Doctors at American Family Children's Hospital warned parents about the dangers of button batteries, Wednesday.

The most recent data from the National Capital Poison Center (NCPC) shows that nearly 2,000 patients under the age of six swallowed a button battery in 2017.

Usually patients show symptoms of coughing, drooling or difficulty swallowing.

"In the worst case scenario, I've actually seen the button battery burn through the whole esophagus and burn into the airways," American Family Children’s Hospital Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Jonathan Kohler said.

If it's serious enough, patients can die, and survivors usually face life-long medical issues.

“Swallowing a button battery can kill you,” Dr. Kohler said. “It’s not fatal, but it can have really lasting consequences where the esophagus, which has been burned, scars down and so you don’t swallow effectively, children can have dilations, were you go in and stretch that scar for a period of years, they sometimes never get back to normal.”

Doctors recommend locking up loose button batteries in a container and storing them out of reach from children.