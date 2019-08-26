Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office looking for inmate that didn't return from work release

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to locate a walk-away inmate with work release privileges.

According the Sheriff Dale Schmidt, 38-year-old Michael C. Gleesing was serving a 270-day sentence with Huber privileges when he failed to return to the jail on Monday.

Gleesing's last known address is on South Cherrywood Lane in Watertown.

Gleesing was serving his sentence at the Dodge County Jail for Theft Intent to Defraud/False Representation.

If there is information on the whereabouts of Gleesing, the sheriff is asking people not to make contact with him. He asks people to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920)386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.

The Huber Law is a privilege that allows inmates to leave the jail for work, child care, health care, or school.