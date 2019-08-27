Dodge Co. inmate found guilty of brutal beating

An inmate was found guilty by a Dodge County jury this afternoon of substantial battery of another inmate.

On June 7, 2017, Sir Jordan Cosby, 28, and another inmate, were observed by correctional officers attacking a third inmate. Cosby repeatedly punched the victim, who appeared to be unconscious laying on the floor, according to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office.

Correctional Officers intervened and restrained Cosby. The victim was covered in blood, unconscious, having suffered severe trauma to his head and face.

While removing the other two inmates who attacked, one shouted “that’s for my brother,” showing that this attack was planned, according to the office.

Cosby was found guilty of battery by prisoners and substantial battery. He faces up to an additional 17 years behind bars. A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 8, 2019.