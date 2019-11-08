Dodge Co. inmate sentence in brutal beating of inmate

A Dodge Co. inmate was sentenced to five more years behind bars after being convicted earlier this year in a brutal 2017 attack on a fellow inmate.

In addition to the longer prison term, Sir Jordan Cosby was also given three years of extended supervision and a probation term to be served afterwards, according to the Dodge Co. District Attorney’s Office. Assistant DA James Sempf had sought a 17.5 year sentence.

“The severity of this beating along with the defendant’s prior history of violence demonstrates the dangerousness of this defendant. A consecutive prison sentence is warranted in order to protect the rest of the community,” he told Judge Steven G. Bauer during sentencing.

According to the DA’s Office, Cosby plotted the attack and, on June 7, 2017, corrections officers spotted him and a fellow inmate assaulting the unidentified victim. Cosby was repeatedly punching the inmate, who by that time was apparently unconscious and lying on the floor.

Prosecutors said the victim was covered in blood and had suffered sever trauma to his head and face.

When the two assailants were finally pulled off the inmate, one of them reportedly shouted, “that’s for my brother,” which prosecutors argued indicated the attack was planned.

Cosby was found guilty of Battery by Prisoners and Substantial Battery in August of this year.

