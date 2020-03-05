Dodge Co. man gets 3 years in prison for 'extremely disturbing' images of child porn

A judge sentenced a Dodge County man to three years in prison for possessing "extremely disturbing" images of child porn on his computer, according to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office.

Todd DiMiceli, 47 of Hustisford, will spend three years in prison and five years of supervision after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography.

The DA offices says DCI special agents discovered the physical location of where child porn had been downloaded to. Using a search warrant, the agents raided DiMiceli's home and discovered "extremely disturbing" images of child porn on a computer DiMiceli owned, according to DA Kurt F. Klomberg, who prosecuted the case.

"The victims of those crimes are re-victimized each time these images are traded, downloaded and viewed," Klomberg said in a release.

The DA's office adds that while DiMiceli interviewed with special agents, DiMiceli admitted to searching for child porn on his computer.

