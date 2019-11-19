Dodge Co. man gets 3 years in prison for beating wife, cussing at officers

A judge sentenced a Dodge County man to three years behind bars for domestic abuse and cussing at police officers.

A Dodge County judge also gave Darren R. Kemppainen, 35, 8 months of supervision and a three year term of probation.

Kemppainen had already pleaded guilty to Threat to Law Enforcement Officer as a repeater and Felony Battery as a Domestic Abuse repeater.

In November of 2018, officers were called to a home in the village of Clyman. They found the suspect’s wife bruised and swelling under her left eye.

Officers also found Kemppainen, who was asleep. Officers woke him up and his was clearly intoxicated.

As police brought Kemppainen to a squad car, he threatened his wife and the officers.

