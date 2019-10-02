Dodge Co. school closed, roads damaged following overnight storms

A heavy amount of rain fell during a short period Tuesday night in Dodge County leading to a school closure and flooded roadways.

According to Dodge County Emergency Management, the Juneau Airport received 4.06-inches of rain from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

Officials said there were water or sewer backup in some homes and they are asking people to check their basements and sump pumps. If there is any damage to their property, people should take photos to document the dmage and contact their insurance company.

Dodge County Emergency Management reports most of the flooding that occurred on local roads receded by Noon on Wednesday. Some roads had washed out shoulders, dirt, and debris. Crews will be making repairs for several days.

A detour has been set up north of the Village of Theresa due to water across State Highway 28. Officials believe it may be several days before the road is reopened. There is a marked detour rerouting traffic onto State Highway 67.

Classes at St. John’s Lutheran School in Mayville were canceled on Wednesday after water rushed inside the building.

NBC15's partner station in Milwaukee, WITI, was at the school on Wednesday and spoke with Kay Koenitzer, the school's principal.

“It came in under the doors. Our gym is doing the worst because we have three gym doors it was coming under. And now it’s gotten underneath the floor. So we’ve got bubbles in there.” said Koenitzer.

Volunteers, including parents, staff members, and students, helped place sandbags and clean up the mess.

“We have a big mess. We had a sewer back-up, so we were waiting to get a hold of a service master or somebody to come in and disinfect before we bring the kids back,” said Koenitzer.

Koenitzer is hopeful her students will be back in class this week.

