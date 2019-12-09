Dodge Co. sex offender sentenced for new child porn charge

A registered sex offender in Dodge Co. was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for possessing child pornography.

David A. Brickett will also serve six additional years of supervision, the Dodge Co. District Attorney’s Office added. The 54-year-old Columbus man pleaded guilty in September to a single charge of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the D.A.’s Office, Brickett was arrested after the Wisconsin Department of Justice served a search warrant at a Columbus home in January. At the time, Brickett reportedly admitted having pictures of nude, underage boys on his electronic devices.

“During the interview, Brickett stated that although he was only attracted to males from the age of seven to twenty-seven, he would once in a while see a “cute toddler” and think, “wow, isn’t he going to be cute in about five years,” the D.A.’s Office said, in a statement following the sentencing.

Despite Brickett’s sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Yolanda J. Tienstra said the harm is much greater, pointing out that, “even though Brickett is convicted, the child porn images are out there forever on the internet and those children will be victims again and again.”

