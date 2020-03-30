Dodge Co. warns community spread is happening there

Another southern Wisconsin County is reporting community spread of coronavirus.

Dodge County Human Services and Health Department announced Monday that community spread had occurred there. Health officials describe community spread as when someone tests positive for the virus without having been exposed to a known case or without going to a place where community spread has been reported.

“There are likely more cases in the county than we are able to confirm with a lab test,” said Abby Sauer, Public Health Officer, “There is simply not enough testing capacity to test everyone.”

Because of community spread, the county health agency will no longer release daily numbers, however, the state Department of Health Services still shows its count in its daily update. As of Monday afternoon, DHS reported eight cases in Dodge Co.

County officials are urging residents to ignore those counts, though. Because there is community spread now, they want people to assume there are undiagnosed people walking around.

“If you do leave home, assume that you may come into contact with COVID-19,” Sauer said.