Dodge County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

Yet another county fair has been canceled in Wisconsin, this time in Dodge County.

Organizers say the Dodge County Fair will not be held this year, citing COVID-19 concerns. It was scheduled to be held from Aug. 19 – 23.

Fair organizers say they came to the decision after staying in touch with county officials, health officials, staff from Extension Dodge County- UW-Madison, fair volunteers, vendors, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, and others.

"The health and safety of all people associated with every aspect of our fair is our top priority. Please know that this cancellation has been the most difficult decision our fair board has ever faced. We thank you for understanding," according to a release Wednesday.

The next Dodge County Fair is scheduled for August 18 – 22, 2021.