Dodge County Sheriff calls residents to lock cars amid wave of car burglaries, robberies

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is calling people to lock their cars amid a wave of carjackings and robberies.

In a release Monday, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said that even if your car is parked in your driveway, it should be locked. “By not locking your doors, you open yourself up to a much higher risk of theft,” the sheriff said.

According to the release:

Sure, some thieves will smash the window and take what they want. I myself was the victim of a smash and grab when I was in college. However, the facts remain that most thieves don’t want to go to the trouble of breaking your window to get your stuff. They look for unlocked vehicles with valuables inside of them as it is easier and makes less noise. I can’t tell you how many times through the years we have taken reports of thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicles and found out that the only reason the victim was selected was because they left their vehicle unlocked in their own driveway.

So when this happens, what follows? You find your privacy has been violated and your property is stolen. You call the police to file a report and the officer takes photos, collects pertinent evidence and writes a detailed report of the incident. You have to dig through your files to find model numbers and serial numbers if you have them and you have to document the items that were stolen for us. We then have to process the report and enter the evidence and photos into our evidence room to be processed. We may then have to process that evidence looking for fingerprints, shoe impressions, and other evidence that may have been left behind and follow up on leads by interviewing witnesses and suspects. Then if we do locate a suspect and put the case together, we have to prepare the case for the prosecutors and potentially go to court to testify, many times costing the taxpayers overtime dollars to bring the investigating officers in while off duty.

You might need to file an insurance claim if the theft exceeds your deductible, get quotes to have it replaced, and certainly will have dollars out of your own pocket to replace what was lost. Finally, there is the time that you have spent as well as the time of our investigators which following this 5 minute or less crime will add up to hours upon hours. Think about all the time, money, hassle for you, and resources that could have been saved had you simply locked your car.

Your house, garage, and other outbuildings are no different. Yes we should be able to leave our property unsecure without worrying about criminals stealing from you. The reality is we just can’t live that way any longer and we need to be proactive about protecting our property. Lock your doors, your windows and secure your property.

By simply locking your car doors and the doors to your buildings it will help us all toward keeping Dodge County a safe and enjoyable place to live, work, and visit.