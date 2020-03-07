Dodge County authorities investigate death of three-year-old child

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a three-year-old child.

Officials say the child was found dead around 7:00 p.m. Friday at 725 Railroad Street in the Village of Lomira.

The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are jointly conducting this death investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Authorities have not released many details, but say this is an active and ongoing investigation.