Dodge County deputies search Horicon for person wanted for multiple warrants

The Dodge County Sheriffs Office is actively searching for an individual wanted for multiple warrants just east of Horicon. There is a heavy presence of law enforcement as they have setup a perimeter in an effort to contain and apprehend the subject.

Officials are asking that the public stay away from the area and not to approach the law enforcement officers as they are ensuring the public's safety. However, they believe the public to be safe at this time.

John Deere officials nearby say they have "temporarily secured access to our facilities in Horicon."

If any citizens observe any suspicious behavior, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726.