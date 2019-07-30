Dodge County officials seek help locating Huber inmate walk away

Authorities need the public's help in locating a Huber inmate walk away who failed to return to the Dodge County Jail on Monday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Valerie Thorsen was serving a 180-day sentence with Huber priveleges for contempt of court. Her last known address is on Aberg Avenue in Madison.

Deputies ask anyone with information on Thorsen's whereabouts to call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency. They do not want the public to make contact with her.

The sheriff's office said its new policy in 2019 is "to be transparent in seeking the public's help on all Huber walk aways so we can get these inmates back in custody as quickly as possible." After they are back in custody, officials recommend to the courts to revoke their Huber release privileges.