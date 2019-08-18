Dodge County teen gives back at county fair

One Dodge County teen and his family decided to use their time at the county fair to give back to a friend.

Thirteen-year-old Ty Thorson has been showing pigs at the Dodge County Fair for two years, but in August 2019, he came to the fair for a very special reason.

"[She] has a two-year-old daughter and a loving family and is just an amazing person."

That is how Ty describes his friend and neighbor Samantha Zander. Earlier this year, Zander received devastating news.

"It was a phone call and she told me it was positive for breast cancer," Zander said. "Your world stops, you don't know what to think or do."

With Zander facing a long road of treatment, Ty wanted to help.

"When I found out that she had triple negative breast cancer and that she wanted to put eggs up and that was not covered by insurance, I knew that was going to be a lot of money for her and I knew I needed to do something good for her," he said.

Ty decided to auction his 729-pound pig Mo Bamba to raise money for Zander. He surprised her with the announcement on the auction block.

"I instantly started crying, it was amazing," Zander said.

When businesses bidding on the pig heard about Ty's plan, two businesses banded together to buy the pig for more than $8,000.

"Every business put their card in the air, and it was just amazing to see that kind of support," said Heidi Thorson, Ty's mom.

Ty's parents said the money from selling pigs usually goes into their son's college fund, but for Ty, helping Zander was more important.

"We kept asking, 'Are you sure this is what you want to do?' And he said, 'Absolutely Mom, let's go, let's do it,'" Heidi said.

The money will help pay for Zander's medical bills and fertility treatment. She said she never expected anything like this.

"I started crying and my mom was hugging me and I just couldn't believe what was happening because for somebody to do something that gracious and that selfless was...there's no words sometimes," Zander said.

Zander said she is amazed by the support, but Ty and his family said it was an easy decision. Heidi said helping each other is what the livestock community is all about.

Zander's friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to help Zander with medical expenses.