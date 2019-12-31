Dodgeville man dead after losing control of pickup on icy roads

A Dodgeville man is dead after he lost control of his truck on icy roads and crashed in Iowa County Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Michael W. Neta, 58, was driving on County Road Z and Davis Road near Dodgeville when he lost control of his pickup truck and struck a cattle pass and then a guardrail.

The impact rolled his truck over and ejected Neta out of the vehicle. He was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says speed and icy road conditions contributed to the crash. Neta was also not wearing a seatbelt, authorities say.

