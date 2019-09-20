Dodgeville students challenge Lands’ End employees in Tug O’ War

Dodgeville students took part in a now annual tradition to help raise money and donations for Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Tug O’ War pits students against their teachers and high school students challenge the Lands’ End employees.

Jerome Griffith, the Lands’ End President and CEO, says the employees love to participate.

“We have a very large workforce in Wisconsin and inevitably the workforce likes to give back to the community,” Griffith said. “We’ve almost doubled our contribution from last year.”

Lands’ End has donated 108,000 meals so far this year as part of Go Orange Day.

“It means a lot to us to be able to support the community and those that are in need,” said Griffith.

This year students collected over 3,700 units of food to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Michelle Orge, the Second Harvest President and CEO, says things like this are important.

“Kids are really aware of hunger in their own communities, in their families, and with their friends,” Orge said. “Those that don’t experience it themselves see it all around them and they really want to give back.”

For the students, cheering on their classmates and teachers can be a fun way to raise awareness.

“They are so excited and there’s nothing wrong about being excited about finding ways to fight hunger,” Orge added.

Lands’ End employees lost the Tug O’ War competition this year to the high school seniors.

