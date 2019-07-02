‘Does anybody know what type of dog this is?’ Police chase massive ‘canine’

Some dog breeds are more difficult to determine than others.

The Spring Hill Police asked for help identifying a four-legged creature it was tracking overnight - a really large 'dog.'

The Spring Hill Police asked for help identifying a four-legged creature it was tracking overnight.

“Does anybody know what type of dog this is?” the department asked on its Facebook and Twitter accounts Tuesday. “If this is your dog, give us a call, it’s staying at a temporary home for now.

The black bovine was prowling the streets of a Spring Hill neighborhood, about 30 miles south of Nashville.

By late Tuesday morning, the mystery of the big wayward “dog” has been solved.

“Owners found! He’s returning home tonight, hopefully by trailer instead of patrol car round up!!!” Donna Spreng Porter said on Facebook. “Thank you Spring Hill PD!”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.