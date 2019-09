Animal Services needs your help finding a dog that bit a jogger in Madison last Monday.

The Department of Public Health says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hilltop Drive and Tokay Boulevard in Madison.

The dog was with its owner when it bit a man jogging past.

The dog is described as small to medium-sized with tan fur. The owner is white and female.

If you know where the dog or owner might be, you are asked to contact authorities at (608) 255-234.