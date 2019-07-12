Dog days of Summer are here

Once again another hot day is expected with temperatures reaching the mid 80's. Thankfully the humidity won't be bad today which will make the heat more manageable.

Long range forecast guidance suggest a steady pattern of hot weather through the next 1-2 weeks, so this is a good time to remind everyone to NOT leave kids and pets in the back seat of the car for an extended period of time.

During hot days, your car acts like a greenhouse and will heat up very quickly, approaching temperatures of close to 140° in less than a hour. This can be deadly for kids and pets who are left in the backseat.

