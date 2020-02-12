Dog found abandoned and severely injured leads to possible dog fighting investigation

The York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina is asking the public for information about a possible dog fighting case after a pit bull terrier was found abandoned with severe injuries.

The dog was found on January 28 on the dirt road portion of Ratchford Road, near Alexander Love Highway. Deputies say the dog had bite wounds to the head, neck and body and needed emergency surgery.

The dog is now in stable condition and being cared for at a foster home during his recovery.

Investigators believe the dog could be tied to a possible dog fighting case.