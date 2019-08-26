Dog found bound with duct tape, throat cut; police looking for owner

A County Dog Warden in Ohio is investigating after a dog was found with her muzzle duct taped shut and her throat cut last weekend.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the dog, Dani, was discovered on the side of the road in the 5000 block of Trenton Franklin Road on Aug. 17.

“A gentleman was coming home from work in Middletown and she darted out into the road and he pulled over and was able to get to her. She had her muzzle taped and she was bleeding from the neck,” Shari Wyenandt with HART said.

She was rushed to the veterinarian where a chip was located on the animal.

Jones said Dani is doing well and will keep the public updated on her progress.