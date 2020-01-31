Dog gets paw caught in foot trap while being walked on state land

A dog got his paw caught in a foot trap Thursday afternoon while on a walk with its owner along the Wisconsin River, the Grant Co. Sheriff's Office says.

The Sheriff's Office explained that Lee Perko was walking his dogs on some Wisconsin wildlife property, in Muscoda Township, shortly before when one of them stepped in the trap.

As Perko tried to free it, the dog bit both his hands, leaving him unable to open the trap.

A Grant Co. deputy, along with Blue River Fire and EMS and Wisconsin DNR, responded to the scene to help him. A firefighter was able to fee the dog, with some help from Perko.

He was taken to the hospital while the injured dog was take to Riverdale Vet Clinic for treatment and the other dog Perko was walking also went to the clinic to be safe.

Wisconsin DNR has launched an investigation into the alleged trapping violations.