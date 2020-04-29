Dog groomers reopen amid Coronavirus pandemic, say business is booming

Wisconsin is getting its first look at what re-opening the economy will look like after Gov. Tony Evers gave the green light to a few non-essential businesses.

Tabby & Jack's Grooming in Middleton is now open, but they're doing things differently. The owner said the changes aren't stopping anyone from making appointments.

Kathleen Folz has been working at Tabby & Jacks for a couple years. She said the phones are ringing off the hook.

"Very rapidly. Often we're on the call on the phone with one customer and another customer is calling in and there's voicemails to catch up on," Folz said.

Folz said the grooming appointments booked before non-essential businesses had to close were pushed to the front of the line. Then, all of the new appointments were added into the mix. As it stands, all of their groomers are booked until the end of May.

"Every once in a while you get a little crazed, but it's really okay because you know that you're here providing a service people really need for their dogs," Folz said.

"Nail trims, between 'my dog can't see right now can you trim the hair out of their eyes,'" Terry Lowe, Tabby & Jacks Middleton Manager said.

Lowe said the shop is averaging nearly 25 grooms per day.

"Trying to be as strategic as possible so we can get as many dogs in as we can," Lowe said.

Lowe said safety is still a priority.

Dog owners have to stay in the car and the staff will come get the dog to limit contact. Payments are taken over the phone and there's only two dog groomers in the shop at a time.

"It's been very busy, but we wouldn't want it any other way. It's why we're here," he said.

Lowe said he's staying positive and he owes it to the loyal customers for keeping the doors open.

"We know a lot of them by their first names, you know their dogs name, it's like seeing old friends again," Lowe said. "I feel bad because some people have to wait until later in May, but we'll fit them in."