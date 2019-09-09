Dog left to starve in Fond du Lac home making progress in recovery

A dog left to starve in a Fond du Lac home is making small steps in his recovery.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society says Achilles has gained four pounds and staff are able to give him basic medication and care.

"He is still receiving small meals every few hours around the clock, but we have been able to increase the amount of each feeding and decrease the number of feedings," reads a post on the Fond du Lac Humane Society Facebook page.

They're also making progress with Achilles' fleas and parasites. They've started treating his ear infections.

Staff note that Achilles has a long road ahead. He'll have surgery soon to remove an ear tumor.

The Humane Society first posted photos of Achilles on Facebook last Monday. Action 2 News spoke with staffers about his recovery journey.

"Gauging from the amount of feces and urine that was inside the house as well as the condition of the dog it's been probably close to at least three weeks before someone has taken care of this dog," said Renee Webb, who manages the Fond du Lac Humane Society.

Staffers also provided an update on two puppies who were rescued after being tossed in a retention pond. Jack and Jill are receiving treatment.

"More than anything they just need time to get past the swelling and bruising and we have now twice removed 20ccs of bloody fluid from a hematoma (trauma injury) on the little girl -- this too will just take time and care," reads the Fond du Lac Humane Society Facebook post.