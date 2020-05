The Dane County Sheriff's Office says County Highway J remains closed between Dairy Ridge Road and County Highway PD in the Town of Springdale as they investigate a house fire.

Authorities say around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, they arrived at the house at 2712 CTH J and saw it engulfed in flames.

Everyone inside made it out safely along with one of their dogs, but a second family dog is missing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.