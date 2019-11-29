Dog owner to be charged after police find malnourished dogs in Delavan, Wis. Walmart

A dog owner will be charged with animal abuse after authorities found the owner’s malnourished dogs in Delavan, Wis. Friday.

Delavan police announced earlier on Friday that officers were searching for the owners of two male dogs. The dogs had been found abandoned and starving in a Delavan Walmart parking lot by customers.

The owner will be charged with animal abandonment and mistreating animals, police say, and the owner will not get the dogs back.

"Both dogs are very malnourished and will be receiving the proper health care” at Lakeland Animal Shelter, the department said.