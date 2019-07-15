Dog rescued after being buried alive in Hawaiian beach finds forever home

A dog buried alive in a Hawaiian beach, cut with a blade and rushed to a veterinarian has now found a forever home and is expected to make a full recovery.

PAWS of Hawaii says that the dog, named Leialoha, was found “incredibly swollen, sunburned and missing 90 percent of her fur.”

A Good Samaritan told PAWS that a man was burying the dog in the sand. After finding Leialoha with cuts in one of her legs, PAWS for Hawaii suspected that the same man used a knife to cut her.

But the tough pupper has now made a healthy recovery. PAWS of Hawaii says they expected Leialoha to “bounce back,” and thanked people who donated money towards Leialoha’s medical costs.

Leialoha has already taken her first bath at her foster home. “Poor girl was bleeding from every inch of her body,” PAWS wrote.

