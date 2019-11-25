Dog, good Samaritans saved from icy pond on Madison’s North Side

Two people trying to rescue a dog from an icy pond on Madison’s North Side needed rescuing themselves Saturday night, fire officials said.

According to the Madison Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Warner Park Dog Park around 3:15 p.m. Saturday after a dog ran onto an icy pond and fell in the water.

Fire department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said two people trying to rescue the dog also fell through the ice. They were able to get the two people out of the water and were told they did not need medical attention.

Schuster said a firefighter put on a life vest and safety rope as he went to rescue the dog. The pup was pulled back onto the ice and returned to its owner.