Dog with less than one year to live sworn in as honorary K-9

Eddie, a rescue dog in Washington with less than a year to live, was sworn in as an honorary K-9.

Eddie has an inoperable tumor that has left him blind in one eye. He has six months to one year to live and his foster mother is trying to make sure the time he has left is full of love, so she composed a bucket list for the sick dog.

“You can truly tell that he’s grateful to be here and I am honored that I get to be the K-9 handler for Eddie today,” Officer Julie Lee said.

Eddie was sworn in as an honorary K-9. After he was geared up in his uniform, the dog visited a 911 center and a doughnut shop.

Community members have offered to check other items off his bucket list including getting a picture with Santa and gifting a pool full of stuffed animals.

“These people who’ve really stepped up and said we want to make a difference in this dog’s life; it’s meant the world to know people still care,” Kristi Kesler, Eddie’s foster mother, said.

Kesler says that she believes every animal deserves a chance at a happy life.

“If you can’t provide it anymore, let somebody else do that for them,” she said.

Kesler and Lee will keep showering Eddie with the unconditional love that he deserves.

“There’s always another Eddie. There’s always someone who needs help,” Kesler said.

Kesler has more activities planned for Eddie including riding a sidecar and sitting in a kissing booth.

