Dogs and inmates team up to help each other in the Rock County Jail

Inmates in the Rock County Jail have a furry friend that lives alongside them behind bars. Authorities believe the program is helping changing lives for the both the inmates and man’s best friend.

Brandon Huber has been in the Rock County Jail since August and while on the inside, he’s made a new friend – a year old lab mix named Willow.

“It’s been fun. It’s been fun raising her, she’s a great, she’s really smart fun to be around,” said Huber.

Willow came to the Rock County Jail from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin as part of the K9 Corrections Program

.

“We brought it in and thought we would give it a try and it has just worked well ever since,” said Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson.

Sheriff Knudson says the jail began the program back in 2014.

“It gives the inmate something to work on. It takes their mind off some of the stressors of being in jail,” said Knudson.

Inmates appreciate the company but Willow is also getting a crash course in basic commands.

“Sit, lay down, stay for periods of time,” said Huber. “She is doing great and she was scared of stairs and we finally got her doing stairs,”

The goal is to teach Willow to mind her manners so she can eventually get adopted by a loving family.

“As a community, we want to see people succeed and we want to see them do well and we want to see dogs placed in good homes,” said Knudson.

Willow lives alongside about 30 inmates, most of whom are locked up for drug or alcohol related offenses. She stays inside the jail 24/7 but gets to go outside to play and for bathroom breaks.

“A lot of them (inmates) this kind of their last chance before they go to prison so they come in they participate in this program which is very intensive,”

Huber knows the day will come when Willow will go her own way. It’ll be bittersweet – but Huber knows Willow deserves a home to call her own.

“It’s been an interesting bond I formed with her and I care about her,” said Huber. “I like dogs. I want to get one once I get out of here,”

There’s only one dog in the program at a time. Since 2014, 28 dogs have passed through the jail program – each one spending about two months with an inmate handler. Of the 28 dogs, 17 were successfully adopted. The rest needed more training from the humane society.

