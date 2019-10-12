Dogs up for adoption at Cambridge Winery

Cambridge Winery hosted “Barks and Barrels,” its first canine adoption event, with about ten dogs from Last Paw Rescue.

Many of the pups were rescued from San Antonio, Texas, and are looking for a home.

“They come from high-kill shelters,” Ann Schroeder, the event organizer, said. “It’s very important to rescue these dogs to give them a forever home."

Shelter staff members said they rescue about 80 to 90 dogs every month.

To adopt a canine, head to the Last Paw Rescue Facebook page or website.