Dogtoberfest raises money for Dane Co. Humane Society

Countless people and their pooches made it out to the Dane Co. Humane Society's 'Dogtoberfest' on Sunday afternoon.

It was hosted at Capital Brewery in Middleton. Dog lovers could enjoy live music, brews and lunch from local vendors all while supporting the humane society.

Many people and their pets came decked out in costume. One food vendor, Kyle Julius, attended with his pup Chato dressed as a perfect pair.

"So he's my avocado, and I'm his toast. Because, I mean, the avocado is the real star and the toast is just the vehicle for getting the avocado around," Julius said.

One couple attended who attended with their eight rescue dogs, entered the costume contest representing their favorite football team.

"We are entering as the Packers starting offensive lineup," said dog owner, Ian Flaws.

This was the humane society's 13th annual Dogtoberfest event. Organizers said in some years more tan 900 people and their furry companions made it to the event.